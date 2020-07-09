PM Orban: All ministries involved in anti-COVID battle must be mobilized at maximum

PM Orban: All ministries involved in anti-COVID battle must be mobilized at maximum. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked for “general mobilization” of the ministers that are leading ministries involved in the anti-COVID battle, after the number of cases of coronavirus infections has gone up in the past days. “The increase in the number of cases, the increase in the number of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]