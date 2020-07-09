AEP: 18,981,972 citizens with a right to vote recorded in Electoral Register end-June

AEP: 18,981,972 citizens with a right to vote recorded in Electoral Register end-June. The total number of citizens who have the right to vote recorded in the Electoral Register on April 30 was 18,981,972, by 1,046 fewer than May’s update, informs the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) in a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. According to the AEP, on May 31, there were... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]