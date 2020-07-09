Orban: All ministries involved in anti-COVID battle must be mobilized at maximum

Orban: All ministries involved in anti-COVID battle must be mobilized at maximum. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked for "general mobilization" of the ministers that are leading ministries involved in the anti-COVID battle, after the number of cases of coronavirus infections has gone up in the past days. "The increase in the number of cases, the increase in the number of persons diagnosed positive must put us on guard and I request each minister call a general mobilization in the ministries that you are leading. All the ministries that are involved in the anti-COVID battle must be mobilized to the maximum and use all the legal instruments in order to reduce the number of persons infected," said Ludovic Orban, on Thursday, at the start of the Government meeting. He said that all the institutions with attributions to control must be mobilized in the field and control thoroughly wherever rules must be observed and emphasized that there needs to be a very clear understanding that all economic operators, all institutional actors which are obligated to organize the activities in a regulated way are responsible for the way in which they ensure respect for the measures instituted by law. "Furthermore, request a daily report on the part of each control institution regarding the personnel in the field, take out of the offices those who are used to office work, everyone who has attributions in the field. A daily report regarding the controls conducted, the situation discovered in the field, the measures disposed for the remediation of situations, the fines dictated by the control authorities for not observing health protection norms. Surely all the institutions with control attributions must ensure control of respecting the legislation in other domains as well. At this time, a zero priority is control of respecting health protection norms, everywhere: in public transport, in the metro, in the workplace," said Orban. He asked the ministers to start with the institutions they lead. "And, I repeat, all institutional actors - in the private and the public area - must be brought together with us, in this effort to stave off the spread of the virus. I prefer we isolate the virus than end up in the situation of isolating Romanians or, God forbid, be isolated from other countries in the European Union, following the increase of the number of cases," Ludovic Orban warned. Not least, the Prime Minister mentioned that, together with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, he convoked for Saturday the "conference with the prefects and all the control institutions and other institutions that are involved in the anti-COVID battle." In the past 24 hours 614 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were reported, the total number of persons infected reaching Thursday 30,789.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]