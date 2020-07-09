EC's Valean: Results, data analysis of studies on Mobility Package I could be ready by the end of year



The results and analysis of the two studies' data on the Mobility Package I could be ready by the end of the year, the phase in which the data to be collected is determined having been completed, said Thursday Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport. "There was a very transparent process led by the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport - DG MOVE of the European Commission in selecting a contractor. It was a rather long process, let's say, compared to when we made the decision until this selection took place. There are two studies that we are conducting on the two topics, the first being the one related to the obligation of a truck to return to the country of origin every 8 weeks and the other that analyzes the cabotage and combined transport restrictions.So there are two studies ... At the moment, I think the phase of defining the data you want to collect is over. With the help of stakeholders, we have defined the questions and things we are investigating and which can lead us to a conclusion about the impact on the environment, on the market, the impact of climate-related emissions. All these things regarding the two provisions of the mobility package. A broader consultation and data collection will take place in the next period and I hope that we will have the results and the data analysis ready by the end of the year so that we can draw a conclusion based on data," said Adina Valean. She stated that all stakeholders, all those interested, will have the opportunity to express themselves and will be able to participate with useful data for these studies. The representation of the European Commission organized on Thursday an online dialogue on the topic "Safe travel - 2020 summer".AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)