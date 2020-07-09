 
Romaniapress.com

July 9, 2020

EC's Valean: Results, data analysis of studies on Mobility Package I could be ready by the end of year
Jul 9, 2020

EC's Valean: Results, data analysis of studies on Mobility Package I could be ready by the end of year.

The results and analysis of the two studies' data on the Mobility Package I could be ready by the end of the year, the phase in which the data to be collected is determined having been completed, said Thursday Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport. "There was a very transparent process led by the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport - DG MOVE of the European Commission in selecting a contractor. It was a rather long process, let's say, compared to when we made the decision until this selection took place. There are two studies that we are conducting on the two topics, the first being the one related to the obligation of a truck to return to the country of origin every 8 weeks and the other that analyzes the cabotage and combined transport restrictions.So there are two studies ... At the moment, I think the phase of defining the data you want to collect is over. With the help of stakeholders, we have defined the questions and things we are investigating and which can lead us to a conclusion about the impact on the environment, on the market, the impact of climate-related emissions. All these things regarding the two provisions of the mobility package. A broader consultation and data collection will take place in the next period and I hope that we will have the results and the data analysis ready by the end of the year so that we can draw a conclusion based on data," said Adina Valean. She stated that all stakeholders, all those interested, will have the opportunity to express themselves and will be able to participate with useful data for these studies. The representation of the European Commission organized on Thursday an online dialogue on the topic "Safe travel - 2020 summer".AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

The paradox of the pandemic: the number of deaths in Romania decreased by almost 10,000 in the first 5 months 2020 compared to 2019 By Constantin Radut The alarming communiqués of the Bucharest authorities regarding the “devastating” effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have long been demonetized due to the incoherence of the defective information and statistics of the reports. According to some sources, yesterday, when the peak (...)

2020 EU Justice Scoreboard finds Romanians' trust in judicial independence is going down Romania holds one of the last positions in the EU by the public's perception of the independence of judges and courts, according to the Eurobarometer released on Friday, on the occasion of the publication of the 2020 EU Justice Scoreboard, with only Bulgaria, Poland, Italy, Slovakia and Croatia (...)

PM Orban: Decision to open restaurants, still pending  Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southeastern Tulcea that although he had discussions with HoReCa representatives about the possibility of opening restaurants, due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 a decision to this effect has been postponed. "Our objective (...)

FinMin Citu: Romania supports rapid implementation of SURE instrument The rapid implementation of the SURE instrument by the European Commission, as well as the quick adoption of the recovery instrument are considered priorities by Romania in the context of the world crisis generated by the COVID-19 virus, position reiterated by the Minister of Public Finance, (...)

Mammoth Deal With SIF Banat-Crisana Shares: 1.8% Stake Sold Within Three Deals Worth RON21M A total 9.55 million shares of regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), or 1.8% of the total number of shares, were sold Friday within three DEAL-type transactions worth RON21 million, per ZF calculations based on stock market (...)

25 crews kick off in Romanian Rally Raid National Championship A number of 25 crews from Romania and abroad have taken the start, on Friday, in the first stage of the Romanian Rally Raid National Championship, the official start being in the center of the city of Satu Mare (northwest Romania). The contestants, driving specially equipped offroad vehicles, (...)

Bucsa, UniCredit: Increase In Guarantee Ceiling For First Home Program Will Certainly Boost House Prices Increasing the maximum guarantee ceiling within Romania's subsidized mortgage lending program for first time homebuyers will trigger price increases on the real estate market, stated Dan Bucsa, chief-economist of UniCredit for Central and Eastern (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |