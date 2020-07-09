Minesweeper 'Lt. Lupu Dinescu' sets off for NATO Black Sea mission

According to a release of the Romanian Navy, the other vessels in the NATO group are minesweepers BGS Priboy (Bulgaria) and HS Aliakmon (Greece), as well as minehunters ITS Gaeta (Italy), ESPS Tambre (Spain) and TCG Edincik (Turkey), which will all participate in a mission to strengthen regional maritime security. Together with other ships of the Romanian Navy and of foreign partners, minesweeper 'Lt. Lupu Dinescu' will also participate between July 14 - 17 in the 'Breeze 20' multinational exercise aimed at enhancing tactical interoperability among participating naval units and staffs. During activities at sea, the ship will carry a crew of 72 (69 men and three women) commanded by Lt. Commander Ionut Diaconu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalbă; editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)