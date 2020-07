Bosch inaugurates EUR 30 mln engineering centre in Cluj-Napoca

Bosch inaugurates EUR 30 mln engineering centre in Cluj-Napoca. German group Bosch inaugurated the new headquarters of the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj-Napoca, central Romania, on Thursday, July 9. The investment in the new center was EUR 30 million. The new building has a total built area of 17,500 sqm, with over 10,000 sqm of modern and customized