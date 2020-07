Average net wage in Romania up 2.5% year-on-year in May

Average net wage in Romania up 2.5% year-on-year in May. The average net salary in Romania increased in May by 2.5% compared to the similar month of 2019, to RON 3,179 (EUR 657). In real terms, the net wages maintained a slight 0.2% annual growth, compared to the double-digit growth rates seen in the years before. Compared to April, the average (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]