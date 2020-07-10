First Bank offers the possibility for the collection of relief cheques for the American community in Romania
Jul 10, 2020
First Bank offers the possibility for the collection of relief cheques for the American community in Romania.
First Bank announces that starting this month it will be the only financial institution from which the American people in Romania will be able to collect the cheques that have been offered by the American Government as a payment for the relief of the economic impact generated by the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]