Gazprom to deliver 2.7 bcm of gas per year to Romanian fertilizer producers

Gazprom to deliver 2.7 bcm of gas per year to Romanian fertilizer producers. Romanian businessman Ioan Niculae, the owner of the Interagro group currently under insolvency, says the Russians helped him when local gas producer Romgaz did not want to sell him gas, and local banks refused to finance him, Economica.net reported. Russian group Gazprom offered to sell (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]