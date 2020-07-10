PM Orban: Decision to open restaurants, still pending Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southeastern Tulcea that although he had discussions with HoReCa representatives about the possibility of opening restaurants, due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 a decision to this effect has been postponed.
FinMin Citu: Romania supports rapid implementation of SURE instrumentThe rapid implementation of the SURE instrument by the European Commission, as well as the quick adoption of the recovery instrument are considered priorities by Romania in the context of the world crisis generated by the COVID-19 virus, position reiterated by the Minister of Public Finance, (...)
25 crews kick off in Romanian Rally Raid National ChampionshipA number of 25 crews from Romania and abroad have taken the start, on Friday, in the first stage of the Romanian Rally Raid National Championship, the official start being in the center of the city of Satu Mare (northwest Romania).
