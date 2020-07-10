Romania could reinstate state of emergency at 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in 3-4 days, health minister says



There is no need to reintroduce the state of emergency after only two days with more than 500 new cases of coronavirus infection. Still, Romania could consider this measure if the number of new cases reaches 10,000 in 3-4 days, at national level, health minister Nelu Tataru said in an interview (...)