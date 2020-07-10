PM Orban: Compliance with health protection regulations to be strictly checked

PM Orban: Compliance with health protection regulations to be strictly checked. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the relevant institutions are considering strict checks to verify compliance with health protection rules amid the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, and event organisers or clubs that do not comply with the law risk suspension of business licences or even closure. "[There will be] very strict checks that lead to fining all those who do not comply with the law and even the suspension of the business licences of business operators that are event organisers systematically violating the law. There are already several clubs that seem to singularise themselves - no naming names today - but everyone knows them. From now on, I am sending the message to the owners that if they do not comply, we will close their clubs," said Orban at the end of a visit to the construction site of a bridge over the Danube, in the Macin-Smardan area, Tulcea County. He was asked about the measures to be taken this weekend to avoid coronavirus hot spots on Romania's Black Sea coast.