Number of new COVID-19 cases remains high in Romania. Romanian officials reported 592 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, according to the daily official report released on Friday, July 10. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 31,381. On Thursday, July 9, Romania added 614 new coronavirus cases, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]