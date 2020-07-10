Over 90% of Romanians are familiar with the “EU citizen” term, but only 62% know what it means - Eurobarometer



Most Romanians (92%) are familiar with the term "citizen of the European Union," a figure similar to the EU average of 91%. However, only 62% of Romanian citizens know what this term means (compared to 65% of EU citizens), according to the Eurobarometer survey on EU Citizenship and Democracy (...)