 
Romaniapress.com

July 10, 2020

25 crews kick off in Romanian Rally Raid National Championship
Jul 10, 2020

25 crews kick off in Romanian Rally Raid National Championship.

A number of 25 crews from Romania and abroad have taken the start, on Friday, in the first stage of the Romanian Rally Raid National Championship, the official start being in the center of the city of Satu Mare (northwest Romania). The contestants, driving specially equipped offroad vehicles, many of them former participants in the Dakar Rally, gathered in Libertatii Square, where they received special names, and the prefect of Satu Mare County, Radu Bud, flagged the race as underway. The race saw the start of 25 vehicles, of which 11 from abroad. The teams have to complete a special event in the Poiana Codrului area on Friday, and on Saturday four special events in the sand dune area of Petresti. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, July 11. The organizers of the event are NSM Motorsport together with the members passionate for this sport: the hosts of the stages TransCarpatic Rally, Carpatica Rally Raid, Carpatica Rally Raid Trophy, Paul Badea Trophy, Satmar Cup and A-CAR GerBog RallyRaid.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

The paradox of the pandemic: the number of deaths in Romania decreased by almost 10,000 in the first 5 months 2020 compared to 2019 By Constantin Radut The alarming communiqués of the Bucharest authorities regarding the “devastating” effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have long been demonetized due to the incoherence of the defective information and statistics of the reports. According to some sources, yesterday, when the peak (...)

2020 EU Justice Scoreboard finds Romanians' trust in judicial independence is going down Romania holds one of the last positions in the EU by the public's perception of the independence of judges and courts, according to the Eurobarometer released on Friday, on the occasion of the publication of the 2020 EU Justice Scoreboard, with only Bulgaria, Poland, Italy, Slovakia and Croatia (...)

PM Orban: Decision to open restaurants, still pending  Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southeastern Tulcea that although he had discussions with HoReCa representatives about the possibility of opening restaurants, due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 a decision to this effect has been postponed. "Our objective (...)

FinMin Citu: Romania supports rapid implementation of SURE instrument The rapid implementation of the SURE instrument by the European Commission, as well as the quick adoption of the recovery instrument are considered priorities by Romania in the context of the world crisis generated by the COVID-19 virus, position reiterated by the Minister of Public Finance, (...)

Mammoth Deal With SIF Banat-Crisana Shares: 1.8% Stake Sold Within Three Deals Worth RON21M A total 9.55 million shares of regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), or 1.8% of the total number of shares, were sold Friday within three DEAL-type transactions worth RON21 million, per ZF calculations based on stock market (...)

Bucsa, UniCredit: Increase In Guarantee Ceiling For First Home Program Will Certainly Boost House Prices Increasing the maximum guarantee ceiling within Romania's subsidized mortgage lending program for first time homebuyers will trigger price increases on the real estate market, stated Dan Bucsa, chief-economist of UniCredit for Central and Eastern (...)

LabMin Alexandru: I don't understand public sector's high wage differences for same work, competence Minister of Labor, Violeta Alexandru, claims the necessity of evaluating performance in administration, showing that she does not understand why there are big wage differences for the same level of labor and the same comparable competence level in the state sector. “It’s very hard to explain why (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |