25 crews kick off in Romanian Rally Raid National Championship. A number of 25 crews from Romania and abroad have taken the start, on Friday, in the first stage of the Romanian Rally Raid National Championship, the official start being in the center of the city of Satu Mare (northwest Romania). The contestants, driving specially equipped offroad vehicles, many of them former participants in the Dakar Rally, gathered in Libertatii Square, where they received special names, and the prefect of Satu Mare County, Radu Bud, flagged the race as underway. The race saw the start of 25 vehicles, of which 11 from abroad. The teams have to complete a special event in the Poiana Codrului area on Friday, and on Saturday four special events in the sand dune area of Petresti. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, July 11. The organizers of the event are NSM Motorsport together with the members passionate for this sport: the hosts of the stages TransCarpatic Rally, Carpatica Rally Raid, Carpatica Rally Raid Trophy, Paul Badea Trophy, Satmar Cup and A-CAR GerBog RallyRaid.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]