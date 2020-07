Mammoth Deal With SIF Banat-Crisana Shares: 1.8% Stake Sold Within Three Deals Worth RON21M

Mammoth Deal With SIF Banat-Crisana Shares: 1.8% Stake Sold Within Three Deals Worth RON21M. A total 9.55 million shares of regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), or 1.8% of the total number of shares, were sold Friday within three DEAL-type transactions worth RON21 million, per ZF calculations based on stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]