2020 EU Justice Scoreboard finds Romanians' trust in judicial independence is going down

2020 EU Justice Scoreboard finds Romanians' trust in judicial independence is going down. Romania holds one of the last positions in the EU by the public's perception of the independence of judges and courts, according to the Eurobarometer released on Friday, on the occasion of the publication of the 2020 EU Justice Scoreboard, with only Bulgaria, Poland, Italy, Slovakia and Croatia reporting an even more concerning situation in this regard. A share of 45 percent of the Romanians have a rather poor or very poor opinion of the independence of judges and courts; in the last-ranked Croatia 68 percent of the general public thinks the same. At the level of EU-28, ie including the United Kingdom, this share is 33 percent. Conversely, just 37 percent of the Romanians have a good and quite good opinion about the independence of judges and courts, down 3 percent compared to 2019, while at EU level this share is 56 percent, the same as last year. Among the reasons for this lack of independence, 49 percent of the Romanians consider that interference or pressure from the government or politicians matter a lot, while 27 percent said that they matter to a certain extent. According to 44 percent of the Romanian respondents, interference or pressure from economic or other specific interests matter a lot in this negative perception, while the fact that the status and position of judges does not guarantee their independence is equally important for 21 percent of the respondents. Overall, there has been a loss of confidence in the independence of the judiciary in two-fifths of EU countries. Denmark is on the first place in this ranking with 86 percent of its population having a good and very good perception of the independence of the judiciary. European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said the report identified shortcomings and best practices in EU countries, noting that in several member states where legislative changes have been recently adopted that have affected judicial independence or where attacks on judges and prosecutors have intensified, the perception of independence has worsened. According to the Justice Scoreboard, efficiency of proceedings in civil commercial and administrative cases has improved since 2012 in 11 EU member states, including Romania, and has decreased in eight others, including Hungary and Poland. Between 2012 - 2018, in Romania the estimated length of proceedings needed to resolve a case in court has decreased from over 175 days to under 175 days, while in Italy and Greece it is over 575 days. As regards the average length of proceedings in money laundering cases, Romania has seen an increase in the length of trials from 2014 to 2018, our country being ranked in the top third of the EU countries with the longest trials in such cases. As regards expenditure on the operation of the judicial system, Romania registers one of the biggest disproportions in the EU between expenditures on wages and salaries on one hand, and expenditures on fixed assets and operating costs on the other. While wage expenditures account for over 90 percent, operating costs account for only a few percentage points in Romania, Bulgaria and Portugal, and even less in Greece. Romania scored better at the availability of electronic means to transmit claims and summons and monitor the status of legal proceedings, which are available in all Romanian courts. The EC survey notes that there are major shortcomings throughout the Union, especially when it comes to the possibility to follow court proceedings online, a chapter where no member state has reached full deployment in all courts in all areas of law. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florin Stefan, editor: Irina Cristea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

The paradox of the pandemic: the number of deaths in Romania decreased by almost 10,000 in the first 5 months 2020 compared to 2019 By Constantin Radut The alarming communiqués of the Bucharest authorities regarding the “devastating” effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have long been demonetized due to the incoherence of the defective information and statistics of the reports. According to some sources, yesterday, when the peak (...)



PM Orban: Decision to open restaurants, still pending Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southeastern Tulcea that although he had discussions with HoReCa representatives about the possibility of opening restaurants, due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 a decision to this effect has been postponed. "Our objective (...)



FinMin Citu: Romania supports rapid implementation of SURE instrument The rapid implementation of the SURE instrument by the European Commission, as well as the quick adoption of the recovery instrument are considered priorities by Romania in the context of the world crisis generated by the COVID-19 virus, position reiterated by the Minister of Public Finance, (...)



Mammoth Deal With SIF Banat-Crisana Shares: 1.8% Stake Sold Within Three Deals Worth RON21M A total 9.55 million shares of regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), or 1.8% of the total number of shares, were sold Friday within three DEAL-type transactions worth RON21 million, per ZF calculations based on stock market (...)



25 crews kick off in Romanian Rally Raid National Championship A number of 25 crews from Romania and abroad have taken the start, on Friday, in the first stage of the Romanian Rally Raid National Championship, the official start being in the center of the city of Satu Mare (northwest Romania). The contestants, driving specially equipped offroad vehicles, (...)



Bucsa, UniCredit: Increase In Guarantee Ceiling For First Home Program Will Certainly Boost House Prices Increasing the maximum guarantee ceiling within Romania's subsidized mortgage lending program for first time homebuyers will trigger price increases on the real estate market, stated Dan Bucsa, chief-economist of UniCredit for Central and Eastern (...)



LabMin Alexandru: I don't understand public sector's high wage differences for same work, competence Minister of Labor, Violeta Alexandru, claims the necessity of evaluating performance in administration, showing that she does not understand why there are big wage differences for the same level of labor and the same comparable competence level in the state sector. “It’s very hard to explain why (...)

