July 12, 2020

PM Orban, outraged and shocked over Senate’s decision to postpone debate and vote on the Gov’t isolation and quarantine bill
Jul 12, 2020

PM Orban, outraged and shocked over Senate's decision to postpone debate and vote on the Gov't isolation and quarantine bill.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said he is outraged and shocked over the Senate’s decision to postpone the debate and approval of the government’s quarantine and isolation bill for Monday. “Allow me to send a message of outrage and shock over the Senate’s postponing the debate and approval of the (...)

