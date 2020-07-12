Romania's COVID-19 death toll at 1,884

Romania's COVID-19 death toll at 1,884. Romania's death toll from COVID-19 hit 1,884 since our latest report, with 24 deaths announced by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Saturday and another 13 on Sunday morning. The latest victims are 26 men and 11 women, who had been hospitalized in Bucharest and in the counties of Alba, Arges, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Dolj, Galati, Ialomita, Maramures, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Vaslui and Vrancea. Of these, two deaths were in the 30 - 39 age range, eight in the 50 - 59 age range, nine in the 60 - 69 age range, ten in the 70-79 age range and eight in people over 80 years of age. All the victims but one had known underlying medical conditions.