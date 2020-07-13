Explanations regarding the appointment of Ren Zhengfei as President of the 5G Global Standards Association. 5G standards – an industry asset



Explanations regarding the appointment of Ren Zhengfei as President of the 5G Global Standards Association. 5G standards – an industry asset.

According to media reports, the 83rd 3GPP Plenary Session was held in Shenzhen recently, and Ren Zhengfei, founder of Huawei, defeated the representative nominated by Qualcomm and was elected President of the 5G Global Standards Association. According to reports, due to the significant number (...)