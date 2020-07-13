 
Central Romania: Open-air Astra museum to add new facilities with EUR 5 mln investments
The Astra National Museum Complex in Sibiu, in central Romania, will benefit from close to EUR 5 million investments in the coming years. The funds come from Norwegian grants, from the state budget, and from the museum’s funds, News.ro reported. A new stage will be built on the lake of the (...)

