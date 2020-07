Romanian Ana Maria Popescu tops rankings, wins fencing world cup

Romanian Ana Maria Popescu tops rankings, wins fencing world cup. Romanian Ana Maria Popescu has won the women’s épée world cup for the fourth time after gathering most points in the fencing competition charts, the Romanian Fencing Federation announced. She gathered 176.000 points, ahead of Brazilian Nathalie Moellhausen (157.000 points) and Chinese Sun Yiwen (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]