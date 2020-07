Orange Consolidated Turnover Tops RON6B in 2019, Profit Doubles to RON358M

Orange Consolidated Turnover Tops RON6B in 2019, Profit Doubles to RON358M. The consolidated turnover of France's telecom group Orange in Romania stood at over RON6 billion in 2019, up 1% on the year, while its consolidated net profit nearly doubled to RON358 million, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]