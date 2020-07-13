 
Mandatory private pension funds, assets worth 64.6 billion lei, in May, up by 21.06 pct
Mandatory private pension funds, assets worth 64.6 billion lei, in May, up by 21.06 pct.

Mandatory private pension funds had assets worth 64.6 billion lei, on May 29, 2020, up by 21.06% compared to the level on May 31, 2019 and by 4,45% above the level of the previous month, according to the data of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). Government securities make up the largest share of the assets, of 41.78 billion lei, respectively 64.63%. Shares came in second, at 12.62 billion lei (19.53%). Corporate bonds rank third in this respect, with 3.55 billion lei, respectively 5.50% of total assets. According to ASF data, the value of the total assets of the Pillar II pension funds was 64.66 billion lei, in May 2020, and the net asset value of 64.63 billion lei. Mandatory private pension funds had 7.546 million participants. According to ASF data, contributions from 7.424 million participants have been paid into the funds since the start of the collection. In March 2020, contributions were paid for 3.862 million participants, and no contributions were paid for 3.661. The following pension funds are active in Pillar II: Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

