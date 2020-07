Romania’s Car Production Drops Nearly 20% YoY In June 2020

Romania’s Car Production Drops Nearly 20% YoY In June 2020. The two car assembly factories in Romania, Automobile Dacia and Ford, produced a total 35,121 vehicles in June 2020, 19.13% fewer than in June 2019 when car production reached 43,429 units, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]