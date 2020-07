Elefant.ro Posts EUR21.1M Sales in 1H/2020, Registers Positive Gross Earnings

Elefant.ro Posts EUR21.1M Sales in 1H/2020, Registers Positive Gross Earnings. Online retailer Elefant.ro reported total sales revenue of EUR21.2 million in the first half of 2020, up 62% on the year and registered positive EBITDA for the first time in its history, the company said Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]