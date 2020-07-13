 
Romaniapress.com

July 13, 2020

Coastal Black Sea beaches, from Navodari to Vama Veche, monitored by drones
Jul 13, 2020

Coastal Black Sea beaches, from Navodari to Vama Veche, monitored by drones.

The beaches of Mamaia and Navodari have been monitored, these days, over a length of 12 kilometers with the help of a drone, measurements that will be made along the coast, from Navodari to Vama Veche, and which will help, among other things, to follow the operators on compliance with the legislation in the field, reported on Monday, the Dobrogea-Litoral Water Basin Administration. According to ABADL, the specialists of the institution carried out a number of eight flights to make photogrammetry measurements in the area of the emersion (dry) beach in Mamaia and Navodari. "An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV drone) system was used in the mapping activity, which is part of the monitoring infrastructure within the Dobrogea - Litoral river basin, used for the realization of planimeter and topographical maps for the completed project 'Protection and rehabilitation of the southern part of the Romanian Black Sea coast in the area of the municipality of Constanta (Mamaia Sud, Tomis Nord, Tomis Centru and Tomis Sud) and Eforie Nord', as well as for digital land models (DTM), digital surface models (DSM) and orthophotoplans," a press release sent by ABADL reads. ABADL Director Bogdan Bola noted that the monitoring of beach operators who must comply with certain rules on the use of franchised areas is also envisaged by carrying out these measurements. According to him, the measurements started with the area Mamaia - Navodari, but will be carried out along the coast, up to Vama Veche. The margin of error of the respective measurements is up to 5 centimeters.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Surprising competition, many daring stories at TIFF 2020 The official Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) 2020 competition, intended for novice directors and those who have made their second fiction feature film, will bring to Cluj-Napoca, July 31-August 9, twelve provocative stories and as many original approaches from among which the (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: We won't vote on draft regarding quarantine until the PM comes to Parliament Interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu has said the Social Democrats will only vote on the draft law on quarantine and isolation, in the Senate, when the Prime Minister and the Health Minister come to Parliament to clarify certain aspects related to it. “The law, (...)

DefMin Ciuca, British Ambassador Noble discuss Romania-UK Strategic Partnership, ways to enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence area Defence co-operation between Romania and the United Kingdom, both bilaterally and in NATO, as well as amid the ongoing health crisis, featured on the agenda of talks that Romania’s Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca held on Monday with British Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble. According to a (...)

PM Orban emphasises gov't readiness to strengthen Franco-Romanian strategic partnership Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday participated in a virtual "Grand Matinal Digital" roundtable conference organised by the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER) to celebrate the economic partnership between France and Romania, ahead of (...)

Cazanciuc: Quarantine bill drafted by the Gov't is a disaster, a collection of repeated violations of the fundamental rights and freedoms Social Democrat Senator Robert Cazanciuc slammed on Sunday the quarantine and isolation bill put forth by the government, and which is up for debate in the Senate after clearing the Lower House with amendments, labeling it a “disaster” and that as a result, the regulatory act will be voted (...)

DefMin Ciuca, British Ambassador Noble meet to discuss defence co-operation Defence co-operation between Romania and the United Kingdom, both bilaterally and in NATO, as well as amid the ongoing health crisis, featured on the agenda of talks that Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca held on Monday with British Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble. According to a (...)

Central Romania: Ambulance for Monuments team works on refurbishment of Sighișoara fortress wall The volunteers of the Ambulance for Monuments, a project aimed at saving the country’s heritage, are working on refurbishing a section of the wall of the Sighișoara medieval fortress. A five-meter section of the wall collapsed two years ago, but the refurbishment works started only this July. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |