Mountain rescuers mark new tourist trail in Romania’s Baiului Mountains

Mountain rescuers mark new tourist trail in Romania's Baiului Mountains. The Mountain Rescue Service (Salvamont) in Prahova has marked a new tourist trail in Baiului Mountains, local daily Adevarul reported. The new trail is meant as an alternative to the more crowded trails in Bucegi. It is 18 kilometers long and can be covered within 7 to 8 hours.