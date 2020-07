Romania’s trade deficit widens by almost 10% in January-May

Romania's exports totaled EUR 23.75 billion in the first five months of 2020, representing a decrease of 19% compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the statistics office (INS). Meanwhile, the imports dropped by 13.5%, to EUR 31.09 billion. The trade deficit in the