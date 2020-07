Bucharest's Cişmigiu Park to host theater performances this summer

Theater festival Bucureştii lui Caragiale (The Bucharest of Caragiale) will take place in the city's Cişmigiu Park between July 18 and September 20. The open-air theater performances are scheduled to run for ten weekends, on July 18 -19, July 25-26, August 1-2, August 8-9, August 15-16, August