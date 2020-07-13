 
July 13, 2020

Surprising competition, many daring stories at TIFF 2020
Jul 13, 2020

The official Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) 2020 competition, intended for novice directors and those who have made their second fiction feature film, will bring to Cluj-Napoca, July 31-August 9, twelve provocative stories and as many original approaches from among which the great winner of the Transylvania Trophy will be chosen, according to organisers. Eight of the films that will run in the TIFF competition are fiction feature film debuts of film directors in their early careers or who have established themselves as makers of serials and documentaries. "As every year, it is a surprising competition, with many daring stories, on edge, approaching various genres, from black comedy and thriller to erotic drama and experimental film, whose nodal point is the family dynamics and all the crises that come with them," says Mihai Chirilov, TIFF's artistic director. Among the films that can be watched in Cluj-Napoca are "Monos" from Colombia directed by Alejandro Landes; "Supernova" by Polish director Bartosz Kruhlik; "Patrik" - a black tragicomedy directed by Belgian Tim Mielants; "Rialto" - Irish director Peter Mackie Burns' second film; "Wildlife" - the first film by Danish Jeanette Nordahl; "Babyteeth" - the debut of Australian Shannon Murphy; "Jumbo" - the debut of the French Zoe Wittock; "Fidelity "- a psychological drama directed by the Russian Nigina Sayfullaeva; the black comedy" A Hairy Tale ", directed by Iranian Amir Homayoun Ghanizadeh. The competition will also include the first feature film by director Zheng Lu Xinyuan - "The Cloud in Her Room"; "Defunct" directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis and "Sister" directed by Bulgarian Svetla Tsotsorkova. The Transylvania International Film Festival is organised by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film and the Transylvania Film Festival Association. The 19th edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival will take place July 31- August 9, 2020. Postponed due to restrictive coronavirus pandemic measures in the spring, TIFF proposes a summer edition with many outdoor screenings, a holiday atmosphere and a schedule adapted to the context. Both the official opening and the closing gala will take place in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca, the organisers specify on the event's website. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

