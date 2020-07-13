DefMin Ciuca, British Ambassador Noble discuss Romania-UK Strategic Partnership, ways to enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence area

Defence co-operation between Romania and the United Kingdom, both bilaterally and in NATO, as well as amid the ongoing health crisis, featured on the agenda of talks that Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca held on Monday with British Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble. According to a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]