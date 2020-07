Dentons Romania Appoints Simona Marin As Head Of Banking & Finance Practice

Dentons Romania Appoints Simona Marin As Head Of Banking & Finance Practice. Law firm Dentons on Monday said it has promoted Partner Simona Marin as Head of its Banking and Finance practice in Bucharest, leading a team of 16 lawyers, including three partners and three counsel. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]