Total Financing Volume Guaranteed Via IMM Invest Program Tops RON10B In Two Months. Nearly two months since the start of the government's IMM Invest program for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the banks enrolled in the program have approved 11,589 applications from SMEs, with the total volume of financing guaranteed amounting to RON10.2 billion, per data from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]