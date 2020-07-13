PSD's Ciolacu says party to table hundred percent successful motion of censure

Acting national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said Monday that PSD will table a motion of censure against the Orban government that will be hundred percent successful, adding that the moment when the move is initiated will be set by the PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) at a meeting after discussions with the leaders of the other parliamentary parties that do not support the incumbent executive. "It is neither the first nor the last time we will table a motion of censure and this motion will be one hundred percent successful. Tabling the motion of censure depends on several factors, first of all on being successful. I have said that when we lodge a motion of censure, the motion of censure will be successful one hundred percent. The moment [of its tabling] is a political decision and is taken in a political forum, namely at a convention of the Executive Committee of the party and in discussions with other political leaders of parties holding seats in the Romanian Parliament," Ciolacu told journalists at a news conference on Monday responding to whether or not the party's CExN took any decision regarding the tabling of the motion of censure announced by the Social Democrats. He added that, as of now, PSD has 204 votes. "It takes 230 votes for a motion of censure to be successful," Ciolacu said.