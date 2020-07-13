Three Romanian nationals in Greece test positive for SARS-CoV-2

Three Romanian nationals in Greece test positive for SARS-CoV-2. Three Romanian nationals in Greece - two in Evia Island and one in Thessaloniki - have tested positive for the new coronavirus infection, according to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Monday. According to MAE, the two Romanian nationals who tested positive in Evia Island were transferred to a hotel unit specially designed for quarantine where they will stay for 12 days. The other members of the group with whom the two entered Greece and who were tested in their turn upon entering Greece, were placed in isolation, with local authorities providing them with water and food, as well as bare necessities. They are to return to the country on Tuesday, by a coach provided by the travel agency they used to purchase their tourist package. MAE says the Romanian Embassy in Athens has not received any requests for consular assistance from the persons concerned, but the diplomatic mission is in contact with some of the tourists. The Romanian in Thessaloniki contacted the Consulate General of Romania there, mentioning that he was informed by the Greek authorities on Saturday about having tested positive upon entering Greece. The person arrived in Greece on July 8, and is currently staying in an apartment rented in Thessaloniki, along with another Romanian citizen who has not been tested so far. The Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki is taking steps with the Greek authorities to apply the procedure provided by the Greek legislation in such cases, including a possible retesting of the infected person. At the same time, MAE says the Romanian Embassy in Athens and the Romanian Consulate General in Thessaloniki have taken urgent steps to request official data from the central Greek authorities on the situation of the three Romanian nationals who tested positive, and also to ensure that they receive the care and assistance needed in such situations. The Romanian nationals are reminded that they can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Athens on 00302106774035 and the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki on 00302310340088. The calls are being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support to Romanian Nationals Abroad (CCSCRS) and picked by call centre operators 24/7. Also, the Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special situation of an emergency nature can call the Romanian diplomatic mission in Greece by dialling the 00306978996222 emergency number or the 0030694604 emergency number of the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki. MAE recommends the public to visit the web pages: www.mae.ro/node/51914, atena.mae.ro, salonic.mae.ro, ec.europa.eu/consularprotection/content/travel-advice_ro and www.mae.ro . AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]