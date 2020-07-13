 
Romaniapress.com

July 13, 2020

MAE: Belgium includes Romania in the orange zone
Jul 13, 2020

MAE: Belgium includes Romania in the orange zone.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) warns citizens travelling to Belgium that our country has been included in the orange zone, in relation to which the Belgian authorities could establish new measures, for now only recommending increased vigilance. The MAE informed that, on Sunday, the Belgian authorities announced new measures regarding the conditions for entering the territory of the kingdom that have already entered into force, immediately after their publication. The entry conditions concern the classification of the countries of origin of persons wishing to enter the Kingdom of Belgium into three categories: the green zone - without special measures, the orange zone - the Belgian authorities may establish new specific measures (at this time increased vigilance is recommended) and the red zone - mandatory quarantine and testing upon entering the country. According to information publicly provided by the Belgian authorities, Romania has been included in the list of orange states. Thus, citizens entering Romania from the Kingdom of Belgium for tourism purposes (non-essential travel), starting with July 13, are recommended increased vigilance on the symptoms associated with COVID-19 infection, according to an MFA statement sent to AGERPRES. At the same time, the MAE recommends to Romanian citizens who intend to travel to Belgium to consult the information published on the website of the Belgian authorities - https://diplomatie.belgium.be/en. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Brussels +32 (0) 2 347 5338, +32 (0) 2 345 0040 and +32 (0) 2 344 1658, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the call centre operators, on a permanent basis. Also, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special situation, an emergency, also have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the diplomatic mission +32 (0) 2 344 0854. Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the websites: www.mae.ro/node/51902, bruxelles.mae.ro/ and www.mae.ro/. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: Greek authorities to welcome only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 The Greek authorities on Tuesday night, at midnight, implemented a measure that says only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed into the country, shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. The press release completes thus the already (...)

Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday The government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency... (...)

Ana Consulea, Founder Of Zexe Braserie Brand, Opens EUR15,000 Investment Ice Cream Shop In Bucharest Ana Consulea, a confectioner and the founder of the Zexe Braserie brand, has recently launched an ice cream shop in Bucharest’s King Michael (Herastrau) Park area, following a total investment of nearly EUR15,000.

Twenty-eight Romanians working in UK test positive for SARS-CoV-2 Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Tuesday that 28 Romanian nationals working in the United Kingdom have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2. It says in a press statement that the Romanian Embassy in London acted on information carried by the local media that 73 workers working (...)

Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday (sources) The government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency (...)

BT Capital Partners&Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD To Sell Bonds To General Population As Of July 15 Romania’s Finance Ministry on Tuesday said BT Capital Partners&Banca Transilvania, BCR and BRD will put up for sale, starting July 15, 2020, leu-denominated bonds and, for the first time, euro-denominated bonds, for the general population, within the Fidelis (...)

HealthMin Tataru: It is necessary to extend state of alert Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that the state of alert should be extended and he prepared an assessment and a proposal in this regard for the prime minister and president, adding that from July 15 restrictions will not be imposed, but there will be no relaxation measures either. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |