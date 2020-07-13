 
Romaniapress.com

July 13, 2020

LabMin Alexandru: We must check documents Romanian employers submit with IGI for work permits
Jul 13, 2020

LabMin Alexandru: We must check documents Romanian employers submit with IGI for work permits.

We must check the contractual conditions stipulated in the documents that the Romanian employers submit with the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), including in such cases when the work relations are cut off earlier, the Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Violeta Andrei, wrote on Facebook, on Monday. "In the past couple of weeks, we have been dealing with a series of extreme situations that involved foreign citizens coming from the extra-community area and their Romanian employers. I am speaking now of citizens from Sri-Lanka, Vietnam, people who came to Romania to work and whose labour agreements were terminated earlier than initially established (which impacts the cost of their accommodation in Romania, if they decide to stay here until their work permits expire, and also on their repatriation transport, which was supposed to be paid by the employer, but not if the agreement is terminated earlier). These are agreements concluded during the pandemic, but similar situations happened before too. However, what is clear is that this is a new topic that we need to deal with and that nobody considered for years and years (....) In respect to the companies that worked as intermediaries for the people who wanted a job in Romania (contingents, as we call these workers from the extra-community area), nobody said a word. But things did change at the Ministry of Labour because we react when we receive such notifications," said Alexandru. In this context, the Minister highlighted the solution proposed to the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), which is the institution that keeps a record of these persons on the Romanian territory and knows their situation at any time, as they are notified by the employers both when the workers are taken over and when their agreements terminate. Thus, when the employers from Romania submit the documents with the IGI to obtain the work permits, the institution must verify the contractual conditions carefully, including in such situations where the work relations are cut off earlier. The official said the pandemic was a tough time for all Romania, and also for the foreign citizens who do not speak Romanian. "I understand this very well, but things must return to normal, in institutional terms, and we must be prepared for any situations that could come our way in the future. And not last, and I say this very clearly, not all citizens who work in Romania face such difficult situations, and I was even called by some who were concerned that the "trouble employee" label could generate problems for all. These are people who work peacefully but are afraid of a generalized rejection of all foreigners," said Alexandru. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: Greek authorities to welcome only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 The Greek authorities on Tuesday night, at midnight, implemented a measure that says only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed into the country, shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. The press release completes thus the already (...)

Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday The government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency... (...)

Ana Consulea, Founder Of Zexe Braserie Brand, Opens EUR15,000 Investment Ice Cream Shop In Bucharest Ana Consulea, a confectioner and the founder of the Zexe Braserie brand, has recently launched an ice cream shop in Bucharest’s King Michael (Herastrau) Park area, following a total investment of nearly EUR15,000.

Twenty-eight Romanians working in UK test positive for SARS-CoV-2 Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Tuesday that 28 Romanian nationals working in the United Kingdom have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2. It says in a press statement that the Romanian Embassy in London acted on information carried by the local media that 73 workers working (...)

Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday (sources) The government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency (...)

BT Capital Partners&Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD To Sell Bonds To General Population As Of July 15 Romania’s Finance Ministry on Tuesday said BT Capital Partners&Banca Transilvania, BCR and BRD will put up for sale, starting July 15, 2020, leu-denominated bonds and, for the first time, euro-denominated bonds, for the general population, within the Fidelis (...)

HealthMin Tataru: It is necessary to extend state of alert Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that the state of alert should be extended and he prepared an assessment and a proposal in this regard for the prime minister and president, adding that from July 15 restrictions will not be imposed, but there will be no relaxation measures either. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |