Play-off/play-out matches of Football League I, outcomes and rankings

Play-off/play-out matches of Football League I, outcomes and rankings. The 7th round matches of the play-off and the 9th round matches of the play-out of the League I football took place from Friday to Monday, ending up with the following outcomes: Results: Play-off - 7th round AFC Botosani - AFC Astra Giurgiu 0-0 Universitatea Craiova - FCSB 2-1 (1-1) FC CFR 1907 Cluj - CS Gaz Metan Medias 2-0 (1-0) Play-out - 9th round FC Viitorul Constanta - Academica Clinceni 5-0 (1-0) AFC Hermannstadt - FC Voluntari 2-1 (1-0) FC Dinamo Bucharest - CSM Politehnica Iasi 1-1 (1-0) ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - AFC Chindia Targoviste 2-0 (1-0) Ranking: Place Team M V E Î GM-GP P 1 CFR Cluj 26 15 7 4 51-16 52 2 Universitatea Craiova 26 14 4 8 41-28 46 3 FC Botosani 26 12 9 5 36-30 45 4 FCSB 26 13 5 8 37-29 44 5 Gaz Metan Medias 26 12 7 7 34-30 43 6 Astra Giurgiu 26 13 6 7 38-29 42 7 FC Viitorul 26 11 7 8 44-29 40 8 Dinamo 26 10 4 12 37-41 34 9 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 26 7 12 7 30-26 33 10 FC Hermannstadt 26 5 10 11 26-44 25 11 Chindia Targoviste 26 6 7 13 29-47 25 12 Politehnica Iasi 26 5 7 14 26-40 22 13 Academica Clinceni 26 4 10 12 30-47 22 14 FC Voluntari 26 5 5 16 22-45 20 Astra got three penalty points from Apeal Committee for the clubs' licence's granting with the Romanian Football Federation (FRF). Legend: M - matches, V - victories, E - equals, D - defeats, GS - goals scored, GR - goals received, P - points Play-off Ranking: Place Team M V E D GS-GR P 1 Universitatea Craiova 7 6 0 1 14-11 41 2 CFR Cluj 7 4 2 1 11-6 40 3 Astra Giurgiu 7 2 3 2 8-8 30 4 FC Botosani 7 1 3 3 6-8 29 5 FCSB 7 1 3 3 12-12 28 6 Gaz Metan Medias 7 0 3 4 4-10 25 Play-out Ranking: Place Team M V E D GS-GR P 7 FC Viitorul 9 5 3 1 19-9 38 8 FC Voluntari 9 5 3 1 11-4 28 9 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 9 2 4 3 13-13 27 10 FC Hermannstadt 8 4 2 2 10-10 27 11 Academica Clinceni 9 5 0 4 8-14 26 12 Politehnica Iasi 9 3 2 4 11-10 22 13 Dinamo 7 1 1 5 5-9 21 14 Chindia Targoviste 8 1 1 6 3-10 17 The score of the teams that did not split exactly by two was rounded up.