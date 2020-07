Romanians make up largest group of foreign nationals in Italy

Romanians made up the largest group of foreign nationals in Italy at the end of 2019, with 1.2 million Romanian citizens in the country, Agerpres reported quoting data from the National Statistics Institute ISTAT. Romanians are followed by Albanian nationals (441,000), Moroccans (432,000)