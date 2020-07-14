Romanian health minister says state of alert extension is “almost imminent”

Romanian health minister says state of alert extension is “almost imminent”. The Romanian authorities are not planning to reintroduce the state of emergency, but the extension of the state of alert is “almost imminent,” health minister Nelu Tataru said on Monday, July 13. The government estimates that between 500 and 700 new coronavirus cases will be confirmed in Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]