Bucharest Police fine subway travelers not complying with Covid-19 prevention measures

Bucharest Police fine subway travelers not complying with Covid-19 prevention measures. Bucharest’s Public Transport Police levied RON 30,360 (EUR 6,259) fines over the past week to subway travelers who did not comply with the Covid-19 prevention measures. The police officers levied 169 fines: 120 of them for non-compliance with social cohabitation norms and 49 for non-compliance (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]