Vel Pitar Turnover Grows 15% in 2019, to RON509M

Vel Pitar Turnover Grows 15% in 2019, to RON509M. Bread and bakery goods producer Vel Pitar, held by private equity firm Broadhurst, posted a turnover of RON509.2 million in 2019, up 15% on the year, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]