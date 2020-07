Uniqa Posts 2% Growth on General Insurance in Jan-May, Life Insurance Down 11%

Uniqa Posts 2% Growth on General Insurance in Jan-May, Life Insurance Down 11%. Uniqa Asigurari, the Romanian general insurance company of Austrian group Uniqa, registered 1.7% annual growth in underwritings in January-May, while life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata posted a decline of 11%, company officials told Ziarul Financiar in an (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]