Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on WednesdayThe government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency... (...)
Twenty-eight Romanians working in UK test positive for SARS-CoV-2Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Tuesday that 28 Romanian nationals working in the United Kingdom have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2.
It says in a press statement that the Romanian Embassy in London acted on information carried by the local media that 73 workers working (...)
HealthMin Tataru: It is necessary to extend state of alertHealth Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that the state of alert should be extended and he prepared an assessment and a proposal in this regard for the prime minister and president, adding that from July 15 restrictions will not be imposed, but there will be no relaxation measures either. (...)