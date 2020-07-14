Auchan Sales Stagnate Below RON5.5B in 2019

Auchan Sales Stagnate Below RON5.5B in 2019. French-held Auchan group, which has been operating in Romania for almost 15 years, posted a turnover of RON5.48 billion in 2019, up just 1.3% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]