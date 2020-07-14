EconMin Popescu advises consumers to change gas, electricity suppliers depending on price

EconMin Popescu advises consumers to change gas, electricity suppliers depending on price. Romanian consumers are advised to move to another gas provider and, after liberalization, another electrical energy provider, if the prices are more acceptable with another provider than the one they are already under contract with, stated the Economy Minister, Virgil Popescu, in an interview granted to AGERPRES. "They should be very careful and move. Obviously they can move, even if they are under contract now, even if tomorrow they conclude a contract, if they're not content anymore, they can move to another natural gas provider or another electrical energy provider when the electrical energy market liberalizes. With electrical energy, there's a regulated price, the price theoretically is the same throughout the country, the distribution tariff differs, but now you can move regarding natural gas wherever you want, and this tariff of 65 RON is satisfying, to me at least. It's sufficiently low, where I intuited it will be, given that it's bought for 30 RON, for 40 RON, for 48 RON, so I believe that any supplier wins sufficiently at this price so that the citizen also feels the price drop," the minister said. The minister added "I cannot remain captive to a natural gas supplier that has no reaction to the market, the moment the prices on the market dropped."