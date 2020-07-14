 
Romaniapress.com

July 14, 2020

Extraordinary session of Chamber of Deputies, extended by another two weeks until 31 July
Jul 14, 2020

Extraordinary session of Chamber of Deputies, extended by another two weeks until 31 July.

The Chamber of Deputies is convened in a new extraordinary session, from 16 to 31 July, in the extension of the current extraordinary session, the Standing Bureau of the lower house decided Tuesday. According to the schedule, deputies will work from Thursday to next week in the select committees, and plenary sittings will be staged on 27 and 28 July. The current extraordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies ends on Wednesday. On 29 June, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies decided to convene the extraordinary session from 1 to 15 July, among the projects on the agenda being the USR (Save Romania Union) initiative 'No convicts in public offices', which has not yet been debated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: Greek authorities to welcome only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 The Greek authorities on Tuesday night, at midnight, implemented a measure that says only tourists who tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed into the country, shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. The press release completes thus the already (...)

Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday The government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency... (...)

Ana Consulea, Founder Of Zexe Braserie Brand, Opens EUR15,000 Investment Ice Cream Shop In Bucharest Ana Consulea, a confectioner and the founder of the Zexe Braserie brand, has recently launched an ice cream shop in Bucharest’s King Michael (Herastrau) Park area, following a total investment of nearly EUR15,000.

Twenty-eight Romanians working in UK test positive for SARS-CoV-2 Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Tuesday that 28 Romanian nationals working in the United Kingdom have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2. It says in a press statement that the Romanian Embassy in London acted on information carried by the local media that 73 workers working (...)

Gov't set to approve law on extension of state of alert on Wednesday (sources) The government is set to meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting to decide on the prolongation of the state of alert by 30 days, sources from the government told AGERPRES. The current state of alert as decided by the government expires on July 17. The National Committee for Emergency (...)

BT Capital Partners&Banca Transilvania, BCR, BRD To Sell Bonds To General Population As Of July 15 Romania’s Finance Ministry on Tuesday said BT Capital Partners&Banca Transilvania, BCR and BRD will put up for sale, starting July 15, 2020, leu-denominated bonds and, for the first time, euro-denominated bonds, for the general population, within the Fidelis (...)

HealthMin Tataru: It is necessary to extend state of alert Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that the state of alert should be extended and he prepared an assessment and a proposal in this regard for the prime minister and president, adding that from July 15 restrictions will not be imposed, but there will be no relaxation measures either. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |