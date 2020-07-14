Education NGO launches digital pedagogy program for public school teachers in Romania

Education NGO launches digital pedagogy program for public school teachers in Romania. Education NGO Teach for Romania has launched a digital pedagogy and collaborative learning program for teachers working in public schools. The program, set to run between July 13 and August 22, aims to train 60 teachers who committed to working in vulnerable communities. The teachers will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]