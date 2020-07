UiPath hits USD 10.2 bln valuation after new financing round

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, announced that it closed a USD 225 million Series E investment round, reaching a valuation of USD 10.2 billion. Alkeon Capital Management led the (...)