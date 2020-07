Upgrade works at taxiway of Bucharest’s main airport completed

Upgrade works at taxiway of Bucharest’s main airport completed. The upgrade works at the Delta taxiway of the Henri Coandă International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, have been completed, the Bucharest Airports company announced. The taxiway will now be able to accommodate the unrestricted taxiing of code-E aircraft, more specifically the Boeing 777-300. It (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]